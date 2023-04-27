Paris found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Westville 3-2 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 27.

In recent action on April 20, Westville faced off against Charleston and Paris took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on April 18 at Paris High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.