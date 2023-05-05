Mt. Zion's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 11-5 win over Charleston on May 5 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on April 28, Charleston faced off against Effingham and Mt Zion took on Effingham St Anthony on May 1 at Mt Zion High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.