Wins don't come more convincing than the way Milford put away Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12-3 on April 13 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against LeRoy and Milford took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on April 3 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.