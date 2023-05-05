Melrose Park Walther Christian scored early and often to roll over Chicago Holy Trinity 15-1 on May 5 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 27, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Chicago Latin and Melrose Park Walther Christian took on Chicago Hope on April 25 at Chicago Hope Academy.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.