Marshall's river of runs eventually washed away Catlin Salt Fork in a 16-4 cavalcade in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
Recently on April 11, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Fisher in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.