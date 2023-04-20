Maroa-Forsyth grabbed a 9-5 victory at the expense of Clinton in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 20.
In recent action on April 12, Clinton faced off against Monticello and Maroa-Forsyth took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on April 15 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.
