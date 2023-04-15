Maroa-Forsyth's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 15-0 in Illinois high school softball action on April 15.
In recent action on April 10, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Maroa-Forsyth took on Pleasant Plains on April 11 at Pleasant Plains High School.
