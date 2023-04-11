Maroa-Forsyth sent Pleasant Plains home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 4-0 decision in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 11.

In recent action on April 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Stanford Olympia and Maroa-Forsyth took on Athens on April 6 at Athens High School.

