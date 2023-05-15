Mahomet-Seymour didn't flinch, finally repelling Danville 6-5 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 15.
In recent action on May 9, Danville faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Mahomet-Seymour took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on May 11 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
