Lisle Benet flexed its muscle and floored Oak Park Fenwick 15-3 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 24.
In recent action on April 20, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Payton and Lisle Benet took on Arlington Heights St. Viator on April 18 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High School.
