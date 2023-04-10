Lisle Benet collected a solid win over Hinsdale Central in a 9-5 verdict in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 10.
In recent action on April 3, Hinsdale Central faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Lisle Benet took on Evergreen Park on April 3 at Evergreen Park High School.
