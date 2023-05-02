Lexington earned its community's accolades after a 13-2 win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on May 2 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 28, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Canton and Lexington took on LeRoy on April 26 at Lexington High School.

