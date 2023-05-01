LeRoy's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 10-3 win over Minonk Fieldcrest in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 27, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Fisher and LeRoy took on Decatur St Teresa on April 27 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.

