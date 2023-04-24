LeRoy left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8-1 during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 19, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Lexington and LeRoy took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 17 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

