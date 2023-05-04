LeRoy's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Delavan 11-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 4.
In recent action on April 29, Delavan faced off against Princeville and LeRoy took on Eureka on April 28 at Eureka High School.
