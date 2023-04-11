Hoopeston played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Broadlands Heritage during a 15-3 beating in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 11.

In recent action on April 7, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Hoopeston took on Fisher on April 4 at Hoopeston Area High School.

