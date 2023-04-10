Heyworth fans held their breath in an uneasy 3-2 victory over LeRoy in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 10.

In recent action on April 6, LeRoy faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth took on Havana on April 4 at Havana High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.