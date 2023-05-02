It would have taken a herculean effort for Farmer City Blue Ridge to claim this one, and Heyworth wouldn't allow that in a 13-3 decision for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 2.
In recent action on April 28, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Arcola and Heyworth took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on April 26 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School.
