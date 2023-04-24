Tremont's defense throttled Princeville, resulting in a 9-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 17, Princeville faced off against Peoria Christian and Tremont took on Delavan on April 18 at Delavan High School.
