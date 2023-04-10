Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Lincoln Park as it shut out Chicago Von Steuben 15-0 on April 10 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Von Steuben faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago Payton on March 27 at Chicago Payton College Prep.
