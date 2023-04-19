In recent action on April 11, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Hoopeston and Villa Grove took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on April 14 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.