If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Rochester proved that in blanking Decatur Eisenhower 17-0 during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 19, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Rochester took on Springfield Lanphier on April 18 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

