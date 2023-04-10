Chicago Marist's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago Mother Mcauley 9-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 6, Chicago Mother Mcauley faced off against La Grange Lyons Township and Chicago Marist took on New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central on April 3 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central High School.
