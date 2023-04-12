No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Glasford Illini Bluffs followed in snuffing Lewistown's offense 15-0 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 12.

In recent action on April 6, Lewistown faced off against Havana and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Tremont on April 6 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.