Fisher derailed Minonk Fieldcrest's hopes after a 5-4 verdict at Minonk Fieldcrest High on April 27 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 14, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Fisher took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on April 21 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School.
