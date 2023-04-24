Fisher didn't tinker with Eureka, scoring a 16-4 result in the win column in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 24.

In recent action on April 14, Eureka faced off against Stanford Olympia and Fisher took on Heyworth on April 19 at Fisher High School.

