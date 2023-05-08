Fisher didn't tinker with Farmer City Blue Ridge, scoring a 7-1 result in the win column in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 8.
In recent action on May 2, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Heyworth and Fisher took on St Joseph-Ogden on May 3 at Fisher High School.
