Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fairbury Prairie Central did exactly that with a 15-1 win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 20, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Monticello and Fairbury Prairie Central took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 17 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

