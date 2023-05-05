Fairbury Prairie Central swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Minonk Fieldcrest 7-2 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 5.

In recent action on April 27, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Fisher and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on May 1 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.