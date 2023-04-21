Yes, Eureka looked relaxed while edging El Paso-Gridley, but no autographs please after its 13-12 victory during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 17, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Tremont and Eureka took on Stanford Olympia on April 14 at Eureka High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.