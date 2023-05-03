El Paso-Gridley had its hands full but finally brushed off Knoxville 5-2 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 3.

In recent action on April 21, Knoxville faced off against Havana and El Paso-Gridley took on Granville Putnam County on April 28 at El Paso-Gridley High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.