A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and El Paso-Gridley nabbed it to nudge past Lexington 18-17 on April 10 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 3, Lexington faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and El Paso-Gridley took on LeRoy on April 6 at El Paso-Gridley High School.

