Effingham St. Anthony lit up the scoreboard on April 14 to propel past Monticello for an 18-2 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 14
In recent action on April 8, Monticello faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Effingham St Anthony took on Shelbyville on April 10 at Shelbyville High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.