Effingham St. Anthony showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Shelbyville 7-1 on April 10 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on March 30, Shelbyville faced off against Clinton and Effingham St Anthony took on Arcola on April 4 at Arcola High School.

