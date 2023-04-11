Wins don't come more convincing than the way East Peoria put away Dunlap 13-2 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 6, Dunlap faced off against Bartonville Limestone and East Peoria took on Canton on April 6 at Canton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.