Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dwight broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 18-3 explosion on Lowpoint-Washburn in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 25.

In recent action on April 19, Lowpoint-Washburn faced off against Delavan and Dwight took on Peoria Christian on April 15 at Peoria Christian School.

