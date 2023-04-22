Dunlap unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bloomington 11-5 Saturday for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 22.
In recent action on April 11, Dunlap faced off against East Peoria and Bloomington took on Urbana on April 15 at Bloomington High School.
