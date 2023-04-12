With little to no wiggle room, Downs Tri-Valley nosed past Fisher 9-7 at Fisher High on April 12 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 7, Fisher faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Downs Tri-Valley took on Minonk Fieldcrest on April 7 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School.

