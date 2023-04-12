Springfield's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Springfield Southeast 17-0 at Springfield Southeast High on April 12 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on March 29, Springfield Southeast faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield took on Decatur MacArthur on April 7 at Decatur MacArthur High School.
