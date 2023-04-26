Dominating defense was the calling card of LeRoy as it shut out Lexington 10-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 26.

In recent action on April 19, Lexington faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and LeRoy took on Downs Tri-Valley on April 21 at LeRoy High School.

