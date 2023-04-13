Delavan corralled Peoria Manual's offense and never let go to fuel a 19-0 victory in Illinois high school softball action on April 13.
In recent action on March 30, Peoria Manual faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Delavan took on Bushnell-Prairie City on April 8 at Delavan High School.
