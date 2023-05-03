It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Brimfield's 17-0 blanking of Delavan in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 3.

In recent action on April 29, Delavan faced off against Princeville and Brimfield took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on April 24 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School.

