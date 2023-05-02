Chicago Noble Street's defense throttled Chicago Pritzker, resulting in a 15-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 2.
In recent action on April 22, Chicago Pritzker faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Noble Street took on Chicago Muchin on April 25 at Chicago Muchin College Prep.
