Brimfield corralled Tremont's offense and never let go to fuel a 4-0 victory at Tremont High on May 6 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 1, Tremont faced off against Fisher and Brimfield took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on April 24 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School.

