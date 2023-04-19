Saddled up and ready to go, Delavan spurred past Lowpoint-Washburn 6-2 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 19.

In recent action on April 13, Lowpoint-Washburn faced off against Streator Woodland and Delavan took on Peoria Manual on April 13 at Peoria Manual High School.

