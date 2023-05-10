Westville's defense kept Gilman Iroquois West under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 16-0 decision on May 10 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on May 5, Gilman Iroquois West faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville took on Teutopolis on May 6 at Westville High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.