Deer Creek-Mackinaw controlled the action to earn an impressive 9-4 win against Delavan in Illinois high school softball action on April 22.

In recent action on April 18, Delavan faced off against Tremont and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Peoria Richwoods on April 15 at Peoria Richwoods High School.

