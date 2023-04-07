Cuba North Fulton's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Peoria Christian 12-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 7.
In recent action on March 27, Peoria Christian faced off against Delavan.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.