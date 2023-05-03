Carlinville gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Virden North Mac 7-1 on May 3 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 27, Virden North Mac faced off against Staunton and Carlinville took on Gillespie on April 26 at Gillespie High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.