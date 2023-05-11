Normal West dominated from start to finish in an imposing 10-3 win over Champaign Centennial in Illinois high school softball action on May 11.

In recent action on May 2, Champaign Centennial faced off against Bloomington and Normal West took on Normal on May 2 at Normal Community High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.